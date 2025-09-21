2025 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
NFL Week 4 kicks off Thursday night, as the Cardinals Bills host the Seahawks.
Here are the lines for every Week 4 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 21.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
(All times ET)
2025 NFL Week 4 Odds
THURSDAY, SEPT. 25
Spread: Cardinals -1.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -122, Seahawks +102
Total O/U: 43.5
SUNDAY, SEPT. 28
Spread: Vikings -1.5
Moneyline: Vikings -125, Steelers +105
Total O/U: 41.5
Spread: Commanders -3
Moneyline: Commanders -155, Falcons +130
Total O/U: 45.5
Spread: Bills -15.5
Moneyline: Bills -1600, Saints +900
Total O/U: 48.5
Spread: Lions -8.5
Moneyline: Lions -380, Browns +300
Total O/U: 45.5
Spread: Patriots -4.5
Moneyline: Patriots -205, Panthers +170
Total O/U: 45.5
Spread: Chargers -6
Moneyline: Chargers -278, Giants +225
Total O/U: 44.5
Spread: Eagles -2.5
Moneyline: Eagles -155, Bucs +130
Total O/U: 45.5
Spread: Texans -7
Moneyline: Texans -355, Titans +280
Total O/U: 40.5
Spread: Rams -4.5
Moneyline: Rams -205, Colts +170
Total O/U: 47.5
Spread: 49ers -4.5
Moneyline: 49ers -205, Jaguars +170
Total O/U: 45.5
Spread: Ravens -2.5
Moneyline: Ravens -142, Chiefs +120
Total O/U: 49.5
Spread: Bears -1.5
Moneyline: Bears -115, Raiders -105
Total O/U: 46.5
Spread: Packers -5.5
Moneyline: Packers -250, Cowboys +205
Total O/U: 48.5
MONDAY, SEPT. 29
Spread: Dolphins -2.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -148, Jets +124
Total O/U: 45.5
Spread: Broncos -7.5
Moneyline: Broncos -375, Bengals +295
Total O/U: 44.5
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Buy or Sell? Taking Stock of Undefeated & Winless Teams as Contenders
2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tucker Kraft, Emeka Egbuka To Play
Ranking the 18 Best QB Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: Arch Manning Tumbles
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 3: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
2025 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
Dak Prescott Can Lead Cowboys To Super Bowl. Will Jerry Jones Follow Suit?
-
NFL Week 3 Injury Report, Inactives: Andrew Thomas In, Xavier Worthy Out
2025 NFL Odds: Justin Herbert Best Bet for NFL MVP
-
Buy or Sell? Taking Stock of Undefeated & Winless Teams as Contenders
2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tucker Kraft, Emeka Egbuka To Play
Ranking the 18 Best QB Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: Arch Manning Tumbles
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 3: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
2025 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
Dak Prescott Can Lead Cowboys To Super Bowl. Will Jerry Jones Follow Suit?
-
NFL Week 3 Injury Report, Inactives: Andrew Thomas In, Xavier Worthy Out
2025 NFL Odds: Justin Herbert Best Bet for NFL MVP