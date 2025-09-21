National Football League
2025 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
Published Sep. 22, 2025 12:12 a.m. ET

NFL Week 4 kicks off Thursday night, as the Cardinals Bills host the Seahawks.

Here are the lines for every Week 4 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 21.

 

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Week 4 Odds

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

SEAHAWKS @ CARDINALS

Spread: Cardinals -1.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -122, Seahawks +102
Total O/U: 43.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

VIKINGS @ STEELERS

Spread: Vikings -1.5
Moneyline: Vikings -125, Steelers +105
Total O/U: 41.5

COMMANDERS @ FALCONS

Spread: Commanders -3
Moneyline: Commanders -155, Falcons +130
Total O/U: 45.5

SAINTS @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -15.5
Moneyline: Bills -1600, Saints +900
Total O/U: 48.5

 

BROWNS @ LIONS

Spread: Lions -8.5
Moneyline: Lions -380, Browns +300
Total O/U: 45.5

PANTHERS @ PATRIOTS

Spread: Patriots -4.5
Moneyline: Patriots -205, Panthers +170
Total O/U: 45.5

CHARGERS @ GIANTS

Spread: Chargers -6
Moneyline: Chargers -278, Giants +225
Total O/U: 44.5

EAGLES @ BUCCANEERS

Spread: Eagles -2.5
Moneyline: Eagles -155, Bucs +130
Total O/U: 45.5

 
TITANS @ TEXANS

Spread: Texans -7
Moneyline: Texans -355, Titans +280
Total O/U: 40.5

COLTS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -4.5
Moneyline: Rams -205, Colts +170
Total O/U: 47.5

JAGUARS @ 49ERS

Spread: 49ers -4.5
Moneyline: 49ers -205, Jaguars +170
Total O/U: 45.5

RAVENS @ CHIEFS

Spread: Ravens -2.5
Moneyline: Ravens -142, Chiefs +120
Total O/U: 49.5

 

BEARS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Bears -1.5
Moneyline: Bears -115, Raiders -105
Total O/U: 46.5

PACKERS @ COWBOYS

Spread: Packers -5.5
Moneyline: Packers -250, Cowboys +205
Total O/U: 48.5

MONDAY, SEPT. 29

JETS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Dolphins -2.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -148, Jets +124
Total O/U: 45.5

BENGALS @ BRONCOS

Spread: Broncos -7.5
Moneyline: Broncos -375, Bengals +295
Total O/U: 44.5

 

