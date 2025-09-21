National Football League 2025 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games Published Sep. 22, 2025 12:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 4 kicks off Thursday night, as the Cardinals Bills host the Seahawks.

Here are the lines for every Week 4 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 21.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Week 4 Odds

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

SEAHAWKS @ CARDINALS

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -122, Seahawks +102

Total O/U: 43.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

VIKINGS @ STEELERS

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Moneyline: Vikings -125, Steelers +105

Total O/U: 41.5

COMMANDERS @ FALCONS

Spread: Commanders -3

Moneyline: Commanders -155, Falcons +130

Total O/U: 45.5

SAINTS @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -15.5

Moneyline: Bills -1600, Saints +900

Total O/U: 48.5

BROWNS @ LIONS

Spread: Lions -8.5

Moneyline: Lions -380, Browns +300

Total O/U: 45.5

PANTHERS @ PATRIOTS

Spread: Patriots -4.5

Moneyline: Patriots -205, Panthers +170

Total O/U: 45.5

CHARGERS @ GIANTS

Spread: Chargers -6

Moneyline: Chargers -278, Giants +225

Total O/U: 44.5

EAGLES @ BUCCANEERS

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -155, Bucs +130

Total O/U: 45.5

ADVERTISEMENT

TITANS @ TEXANS

Spread: Texans -7

Moneyline: Texans -355, Titans +280

Total O/U: 40.5

COLTS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -4.5

Moneyline: Rams -205, Colts +170

Total O/U: 47.5

JAGUARS @ 49ERS

Spread: 49ers -4.5

Moneyline: 49ers -205, Jaguars +170

Total O/U: 45.5

RAVENS @ CHIEFS

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Moneyline: Ravens -142, Chiefs +120

Total O/U: 49.5

BEARS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Bears -1.5

Moneyline: Bears -115, Raiders -105

Total O/U: 46.5

PACKERS @ COWBOYS

Spread: Packers -5.5

Moneyline: Packers -250, Cowboys +205

Total O/U: 48.5

MONDAY, SEPT. 29

JETS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -148, Jets +124

Total O/U: 45.5

BENGALS @ BRONCOS

Spread: Broncos -7.5

Moneyline: Broncos -375, Bengals +295

Total O/U: 44.5

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more