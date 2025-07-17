2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch Lions vs. Chargers, kickoff time, date
Since 1962, the NFL has kicked off its preseason with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game during Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio. The 2025 edition will pit the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers—marking Detroit’s fourth appearance and Los Angeles’s third in Hall of Fame Game history. Check out everything you need to know about the 2025 Hall of Fame Game below:
When is the 2025 Hall of Fame Game?
The 2025 Hall of Fame Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
Who is playing in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game?
The Detroit Lions will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game.
How can I watch the Hall of Fame Game? What channel is it on?
The 2025 Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. Any cable, streaming service that carries NBC— or an antenna in the range of a local station — will carry the game.
How can I stream the Hall of Fame Game?
The 2025 Hall of Fame Game can be streamed by many providers, including Peacock, Sling, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.
Where is the Hall of Fame Game?
The Hall of Fame Game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
Who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame?
Four players will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Check out the list below:
- Eric Allen (CB)
- Jared Allen (DE)
- Antonio Gates (TE)
- Sterling Sharpe (WR)
Who is favored to win the 2025 Hall of Fame Game?
- Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win 1.5 points or more, otherwise Chargers cover)
- Moneyline: Lions -136 favorites to win; Chargers +114 underdogs to win
- Total scoring Over/Under: 32.5 points scored by both teams combined
Find out more about who the bettors are favoring in our betting preview.
