2025 Indianapolis Colts Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after finishing 8–9 in 2024, placing second in the AFC South but missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. As Indianapolis aims to return to postseason contention in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Colts’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Indianapolis Colts 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 7: Colts at Ravens – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Colts vs. Packers – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Colts at Bengals – 1:00 p.m. ET
How will the Colts do this season?
Ben Arthur predicts that the Colts will finish the year at 8-9. Here's Arthur:
"A revamped secondary under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will give the Colts a leg up against the quarterbacks on their schedule. But without a consistent, reliable passer of its own, Indianapolis could struggle in tight division matchups and down the stretch of 2025. That leads the Colts to their third finish under .500 in four years."
