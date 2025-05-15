National Football League
2025 Baltimore Ravens Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
Updated May. 15, 2025 9:18 a.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Baltimore Ravens schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Baltimore Ravens Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Buffalo Bills (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 3 (Mon, Sep 22): vs Detroit Lions (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)
  • Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 7: BYE WEEK
  • Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 9 (Thu, Oct 30): @ Miami Dolphins (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Cleveland Browns (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 13 (Thu, Nov 27): vs Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 17 (TBD): vs Green Bay Packers (Time & TV TBD)
  • Week 18 (TBD): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Time & TV TBD)

Baltimore Ravens 2025 Record Prediction

Greg Auman: The Ravens could be a better team than last year and still finish with a worse record than the 12-5 they went in 2024. They face the entire NFC North, arguably the toughest division in the league, and their three games as a result of a first-place showing are the Chiefs, Rams and Texans — no easy draw there. They could be a top-10 team and still go just 4-2 in the division. The key is whether they can hold off Cincinnati with an improved defense and Pittsburgh (with Aaron Rodgers?) and avoid opening the playoffs on the road, as they have just one road playoff win in the past 10 years. Record Prediction: 11-6

