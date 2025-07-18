National Football League 2025 Baltimore Ravens Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 10:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last year’s success after finishing 12–5 in 2024, winning the AFC North, but falling to the Buffalo Bills 27–25 in the divisional round. As Baltimore aims to advance deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Ravens’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Baltimore Ravens 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Greg Auman predicts that the Ravens will finish the year at 11-6. Here's Auman:

"The Ravens could be a better team than last year and still finish with a worse record than the 12-5 they went in 2024. They face the entire NFC North, arguably the toughest division in the league, and their three games as a result of a first-place showing are the Chiefs, Rams and Texans — no easy draw there. They could be a top-10 team and still go just 4-2 in the division. The key is whether they can hold off Cincinnati with an improved defense and Pittsburgh (with Aaron Rodgers?) and avoid opening the playoffs on the road, as they have just one road playoff win in the past 10 years."

