2025 Baltimore Ravens Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on last year’s success after finishing 12–5 in 2024, winning the AFC North, but falling to the Buffalo Bills 27–25 in the divisional round. As Baltimore aims to advance deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Ravens’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Baltimore Ravens 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 7: Ravens vs. Colts – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Ravens at Cowboys – 7 p.m. ET
- August 23: Ravens at Commanders – 12 p.m. ET
How will the Ravens do this season?
Greg Auman predicts that the Ravens will finish the year at 11-6. Here's Auman:
"The Ravens could be a better team than last year and still finish with a worse record than the 12-5 they went in 2024. They face the entire NFC North, arguably the toughest division in the league, and their three games as a result of a first-place showing are the Chiefs, Rams and Texans — no easy draw there. They could be a top-10 team and still go just 4-2 in the division. The key is whether they can hold off Cincinnati with an improved defense and Pittsburgh (with Aaron Rodgers?) and avoid opening the playoffs on the road, as they have just one road playoff win in the past 10 years."
-
Gus Bradley's Son Joins 49ers, Creating Unique Father-Son Dynamic
Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Dispute Jerry Jones' Claims Amid Micah Parsons Drama
Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' Trade Request: 'Don’t Lose Any Sleep Over It'
-
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Bills' Mounting List of Injuries Grows to 15 Players
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
-
Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
-
Gus Bradley's Son Joins 49ers, Creating Unique Father-Son Dynamic
Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Dispute Jerry Jones' Claims Amid Micah Parsons Drama
Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' Trade Request: 'Don’t Lose Any Sleep Over It'
-
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Bills' Mounting List of Injuries Grows to 15 Players
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
-
Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open