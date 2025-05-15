National Football League 2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 9:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Atlanta Falcons schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Minnesota Vikings (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Mon, Oct 13): vs Buffalo Bills (7:15 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ San Francisco 49ers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Indianapolis Colts (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Seattle Seahawks (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 15 (Thu, Dec 11): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 17 (Mon, Dec 29): vs Los Angeles Rams (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 18 (TBD): vs New Orleans Saints (Time & TV TBD)

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First The NFL schedule will fully be released later tonight and the Kansas City Chiefs are notably playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this season. They are the first team since the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2016 to play on both holidays. This raises the topic of whether they are the new America's Team instead of the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Wright explains how his "polarizing" Chiefs overtook the Cowboys as America's Team. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings chime in.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 Record Prediction

Greg Auman : So much hinges on how well second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can play. If he can just get to 20 touchdown passes, he’ll be the first Falcons QB to do so since Matt Ryan, who did it for 13 straight seasons from 2009-21. Atlanta used its top two draft picks (and next year’s first-rounder) to get a pair of stud rookie pass rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Can they spark a defense that gave up 30-plus points in five losses last season? The Falcons swept the Bucs last year, but faded in the second half badly enough to let Tampa Bay win the division by two games. The larger question: If the Falcons are 7-10 and miss the playoffs for an eighth year in a row, are the head coach and general manager back for 2026? Record Prediction: 7-10

share