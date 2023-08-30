2023 NFL odds: Super Bowl LVIII finalists, outcomes Published Aug. 30, 2023 1:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

We are nearly six months away from Super Bowl LVIII, but it's never too early to talk odds and predictions.

Last year's Super Bowl featured a match up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs , and oddsmakers have a rematch of Super Bowl LVII as the +1800 betting favorite (bet $10 to win $190 total).

Will the Super Bowl be a repeat of last season's matchup?

Let's take a look at the odds for the Super Bowl matchups and outcomes:

Super Bowl LVIII matchup odds

Chiefs vs. Eagles : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chiefs vs. 49ers : +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Bills vs. Eagles: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Bengals vs. Eagles: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Bills vs. 49ers: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Chiefs vs. Cowboys : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bengals vs. 49ers: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Bills vs. Cowboys: +3700 (bet $10 to win $380 total)

Chiefs vs. Lions: +3900 (bet $10 to win $400 total)

Ravens vs. Eagles: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Bengals vs. Cowboys: +4400 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

Jets vs. Eagles: +4600 (bet $10 to win $470 total)

Bills vs. Lions: +4800 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Ravens vs. 49ers: +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Chargers vs. Eagles: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Dolphins vs. Eagles: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jets vs. 49ers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Super Bowl LVIII outcome lowest odds

Chiefs beat Eagles: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Eagles beat Chiefs: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chiefs beat 49ers: +3700 (bet $10 to win $380 total)

Bills beat Eagles: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Eagles beat Bills: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

49ers beat Chiefs: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Bills beat 49ers: +4700 (bet $10 to win $480 total)

Bengals beat Eagles: +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Eagles beat Bengals: : +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

49ers beat Bills: +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Chiefs beat Cowboys: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

So which teams are you backing to reach Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

