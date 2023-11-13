National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Once promising Chargers struggling at 4-5 Updated Nov. 13, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Before the 2023 NFL season kicked off, bettors were all in on the Los Angeles Chargers to make a run at the postseason.

Their Super Bowl futures were +2500, quarterback Justin Herbert's MVP odds were +950 and the team's odds to win the AFC West were +300.

Now, with a 4-5 straight-up (SU) record, their Super Bowl futures are +5000, Herbert's MVP odds are a long +7500 and to win the AFC West, the Bolts are sitting at +1700.

According to FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd, after L.A.'s defeat at the hands of Detroit on Sunday, head coach Brandon Staley is to blame for the Chargers' disappointing season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is time for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley," Cowherd said on Monday's episode of "The Herd."

"Anything Detroit wanted to do, they did."

Against the Lions, Herbert passed for 323 yards, four touchdowns and had one interception.

The effort, however, still wasn't enough to overcome a Lions squad that improved to 7-2.

"[The Chargers] couldn't stop the run in the first half," Cowherd continued. "They couldn't stop the pass in the second half. This defense isn't getting better."

Not only are the Chargers under .500 SU, they're also 4-5 against the spread (ATS).

During the preseason, L.A.'s win total for the regular season was Over/Under 9.5 wins. For Over tickets to cash, the Chargers would need to win six of the remaining eight games.

Can the Bolts bounce back and move up the oddsboard en route to the postseason?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the NFL season unfolds!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share