2023 NFL odds: Are the Eagles a lock to win the NFC East?

Published Nov. 7, 2023 4:24 p.m. ET

Following a victory over the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles maintained the NFL's best record, moving to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the NFC East.

They now have a two-game lead in the division and are currently heavily favored (-600) to win it. 

Philly is also +200 to win the NFC Championship and has the second-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +500.

However, the Eagles are set to encounter a demanding series of opponents in the coming weeks, starting with a post-bye week matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, a showdown between two MVP contenders in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles survive against Dak Prescott, Cowboys

FOX Sports NFL Analyst Dave Helman gave immense credit to Hurts — who played through a banged-up knee — for his performance against the Cowboys

"I did think it was a super gutsy performance. Felt like he barely had the ball for 20 minutes of the game. But it is worth mentioning, completed 75% of his passes in this game for 243 yards and two touchdowns."

After facing Kansas City in Week 11, Philly will take on the Bills in Week 12 and 49ers in Week 13. 

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

