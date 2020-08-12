National Basketball Association Westbrook Injury Spells Uncertainty 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook's postseason status is suddenly a question mark, as an MRI Wednesday revealed a right leg injury.

Westbrook will be re-evaluated before the playoffs start on Aug. 17, but will sit the final game of the regular season on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, a matchup that has Western Conference seeding implications for Houston.

The Rockets could reach No. 4 or fall to No. 6 before the seeding games finish Friday.

Prior to the results, Houston had previously ruled the 9-time All-Star out for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Westbrook sat in the win against the Kings Sunday, citing a bruised quad, but played 28 minutes Tuesday in a loss to the Spurs, finishing with 20 points on 8-17 shooting, 6 assists and 7 turnovers.

NBA analyst Ric Bucher commented on the injury and what it means for Houston's viablity as serious title contenders:

Bucher added:

"That’s why I never bought the Rockets as legit contenders under these conditions. Lakers, 76ers, Jazz and Mavs have the same vulnerability. Injuries after a four-month layoff are inevitable. Versatility, depth and stars who aren’t already injury prone are going to be factors in who ends up on top."

Westbrook first experienced symptoms on Aug. 4, feeling soreness in his right quadriceps after the Rockets' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Without the star point guard, Houston lost 108-104 to Indiana on Wednesday, despite 45 points from James Harden.

And while it's too soon to know specifically how the injury could affect Westbrook, Chris Broussard says that any lingering effects could doom the Rockets:

"Houston’s chances of winning the title were already slim, but if Russell Westbrook can’t play — or is even significantly hampered — that slim chance goes to no chance. They’re not even a lock to get out of the first round without Russ."

The 2017 MVP was traded to Houston last summer from OKC, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his first season with the franchise.

Westbrook has played in four of the Rockets' seven games since the restart, averaging 24.3 points on 43.9 percent shooting, 7.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

