Victor Wembanyama's Defensive Player of the Year odds on the move

Victor Wembanyama's Defensive Player of the Year odds on the move

Published Oct. 26, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET

The NBA season has begun, which means all eyes are on San Antonio Spurs' rookie big man Victor Wembanyama

While the league has had its fair share of rookies doing amazing things from the first time they stepped on the hardwood, there has never quite been a player with the skill set of the 7-foot-4 neophyte in the Association. 

In his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks, Wemby stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block. Although the Spurs ultimately lost the heavily contested matchup, the oddsmakers are anticipating a big year for Wembanyama. 

How big of an impact is he expected to make this season? Let's look at it from a betting perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Wemby's the favorite to win Rookie of the Year at -130. His preseason play also has his odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year on the move.

His odds of winning the award have shifted drastically. They opened at +4000, moved to +2000 last week and now sit at +1300. Per BetMGM's John Ewing, the public is also all-in, with 21% of bets on Wemby to win DPOY (most).

If he can secure both awards, he will become the first player in NBA history to do so. 

This begs the question, can Victor Wembanyama defy the odds and clinch both the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards?

On "Undisputed," NBA legend Paul Pierce chimed in about the possibility.

"On the defensive end of the ball, that's where I was thoroughly impressed," Pierce exclaimed. "He blocks Kyrie's shot from the wing, and then he makes threes effortlessly," 

"He can be Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year all in the same season. He has that type of potential," Pierce continued. "When I watched him, you cannot score on this guy one; he can guard one through five positions," 

As you can see, Victor Wembanyama's stellar debut and low odds for both awards have ignited great anticipation for the NBA season.

Will the Frenchman make history?

share
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Seahawks sign veteran DE Frank Clark to help on defensive line

Seahawks sign veteran DE Frank Clark to help on defensive line

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes