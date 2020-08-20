National Basketball Association The Bubble Report 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Charlotte Wilder

Well folks, we did it. Another week, another fully intact (as far as we know) NBA bubble.

I don’t know what kind of magic is going on down at Disney World, but there’s been a March Madness vibe to the playoffs that scratches every sports itch I have. We’ve seen No. 8 seeds upsetting No. 1s, insane shots going in from, like, a mile away, and basketball all day long.

The actual play, however, is only half of what’s going on in Orlando. The off-court shenanigans are obviously just as important.

So here are my top picks of the week, in no particular order except for the first one, which is Boban, because Boban forever.

1. Boban. That’s it.

I’m convinced there are some people who were brought into this world specifically to make others smile, and the NBA has been blessed with one of them. The Dallas Mavericks’ Boban Marjanovic is the puppy of the league (not in size – the guy is huge), in that it’s very hard to see him and not break out into a huge grin.

Boban recently addressed his reputation on a segment with Inside the NBA. When asked about his infectious joy, the Serbian big man said this:

“...I learn to enjoy my life and enjoy every moment. If I play, I be on the court enjoying this game. If I don’t, I be on the bench enjoying to help my teammates. If I not active I be here to help them in the locker room and try to enjoy my time. Because I am blessed with my height, I am blessed with my — not speed, but smartness in basketball game. I try to enjoy every moment and have smile on my face. This is what it’s all about.”

He also talks about getting his ass kicked in a John Wick movie.

2. Kyle lowry’s kids are absolutely adorable

The Toronto Raptors followed the Phoenix Suns’ lead and had family members introduce the team a few days ago. Kyle Lowry’s kids are the cutest things I’ve ever seen. So was their dad’s reaction — look how happy he is!

This reminds me of being little and putting on shows with my cousins for our parents. There are few things more exciting as a child than getting to announce someone coming on stage (“stage”).

Imagine getting to do it for millions of people. Just the best.

3. Jimmy Butler, barista of the bubble

Last year, the big Jimmy Butler news was how he wanted to be traded away from Minnesota. This year, it’s that he’s running a coffee shop from his hotel room.

Life comes at you fast.

Butler is merely taking advantage of a hole in the market — apparently, it’s very hard to find good coffee in Orlando for basketball players. So he’s charging 20 bucks a cup and has even said he might up prices to $30.

Better be real good coffee.

4. Statement masks are in

I miss the days when players would show up to NBA games decked out in beautiful suits, fashion-forward jeans, and even photographer’s vests (shoutout to Russell Westbrook, the King of Petty).

Now, the athletes are just like us: rocking sweats and warm-ups everywhere they go. However, that doesn’t mean ballers aren’t showing a little flair with their masks. As I always say: when a pandemic hands you lemons, make cool face coverings. Tacko Fall’s even lights up.

I must own one of these.

Donovan Mitchell is staying true to his social media handle.

Chris Paul is standing up for a great cause with his mask.

5. Bubble birthdays!

It’s gotta get lonely down at Disney World without your family. As someone whose birthday occured in the early days of quarantine, it certainly hits different when you can’t party with the people you love.

But that doesn’t mean players’ teams haven’t found ways to surprise them in the bubble. Boban celebrated his 32nd birthday recently (more Boban content!!!!!). The Mavs sent a treat to his hotel room.

I’m not a parent, but it’s probably the worst thing ever not to be with your kids on their birthdays. But the Thunder’s Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still found a way to celebrate CP’s daughter from Orlando.

And check out this cake for Ja Morant’s 21st, which looks a lot like something he probably got for his 12th.

It’s not booze, and it’s not going out to a club, but sometimes you just have to work with what you’ve got.

6. Dancing

Few things in sports make me happier than watching athletes dance during warm-ups or after big wins. Fortunately, the bubble hasn’t let me down in that regard.

In other news, imagine how amazing it would be to know that Cardi B knows you exist.

7. Very cute virtual fans

The virtual fans were already growing on me, but then people put dogs in the virtual stands and I am in firm, unquestioned support.

Hot take: All virtual fans should be dogs.

@NBA — think about it.

