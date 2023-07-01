National Basketball Association
Russell Westbrook reportedly agrees to two-year deal to remain with Clippers
Updated Jul. 1, 2023 6:53 p.m. ET

Russell Westbrook is staying in Los Angeles. 

The star point guard has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal to remain with the LA Clippers, ESPN reported Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in February. Utah later waived Westbrook, and he signed with the Clippers. Across the 21 regular-season games that Westbrook appeared in — and started — for the Clippers, he averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.9%/35.6%/65.8%.

The Clippers claimed the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Phoenix Suns in five games in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Westbrook assumed a more prominent scoring role for the Clippers in the playoffs. With Paul George sidelined due to a leg injury and Kawhi Leonard missing the last three games of the first-round series with a knee injury, Westbrook averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 41.0%/35.7%/88.0%.

Westbrook, an MVP, two-time scoring champion and nine-time All-Star, spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before one-year stints with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards and a one-plus-year run with the Lakers.

The Clippers recently declined to guarantee guard Eric Gordon's 2023-24 salary, making him an unrestricted free agent.

