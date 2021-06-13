NBA Twitter compares Reggie Jackson to Michael Jordan, Steph Curry and others after hot playoff shooting

Reggie Jackson
1 hour ago

The original Reggie Jackson is known as Mr. October – but his namesake is making him proud a few months earlier. 

Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson has been doing his thing lately, especially over the past two games. 

He only started 43 of the 67 regular-season games he appeared in, putting up 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds, shooting a decent 45% from the field. But in the playoffs, where he's started eight of LA's 10 games, and seen his minutes per game jump from 23 in the regular season to 29.3, he's taken his game to the next level and then some. 

Jackson is averaging 16.3 points in 10 postseason games this year, and his leap to the Clippers' third star began in Game 5 of the first round, where Jackson scored 20 points and hit six 3-pointers against Dallas

In Game 6 of the same series, he poured in 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists. 

Now, against Utah, Jackson is continuing his trend of coming up big for LAC. After scoring just nine in Game 1, he exploded for 29 points in Game 2, shooting a blistering 57.9% from the field and hitting four 3s. 

And in Game 3, the Clippers' first win of the Western Conference semifinals, Jackson went 5-for-6 from deep, scoring 17 points. 

Five times this postseason, Jackson finished third in scoring for LA behind superstar wing duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, once he finished second in scoring behind Leonard, and once he led the team in scoring. 

Jackson is, in essence, still new to the Clippers. He arrived in LA on Feb. 20 of last year, two days after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons. He's since played just 84 regular-season games with the Clippers, in addition to 22 playoff games, starting in nine. 

In other words, it looks as if the 31-year-old Jackson is just hitting his stride in Tinseltown – and the basketball world is taking notice.

Over the past week, NBA Twitter has taken it upon itself to play the comparison game with Jackson on Twitter. And chances are it's gone a little too far. But, it's Twitter, meaning it's still enjoyable to see. 

Reggie Jackson – the original Mr. June.

