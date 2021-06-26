Poor shooting doesn't doom Phoenix Suns against LA Clippers, who shot worse

National Basketball Association
"Ugly" is indeed one way to put it. 

The Phoenix Suns moved within one win of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993, after squeezing out an 84-80 win over the LA Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday.

But it wasn't easy. Or pretty. Or appealing to the eyes. 

Both teams struggled mightily from the field. The Suns connected on 31 of 86 shot attempts (36%) and only hit four of 20 3-pointers (20%).

And shockingly, the Clippers were even worse.

LA shot 27-for-83 from the field (32.5%) and 5-for-31 from beyond the arc (16.1%).

Including the playoffs, it was the Clippers' worst shooting performance from the field and their second-worst shooting performance from 3 on the year – they shot 12.1% from distance back on Dec. 27 in a 124-73 loss to the Dallas Mavericks

LA also had a regrettable night from the free-throw line, making 21 of 32 attempts at the charity stripes (65.5%). The Suns earned only three fewer points from the line despite shooting 11 fewer free throws on the night (18-for-21).

Star players for both charge were unable to buy a bucket on Saturday. The Suns' Chris Paul shot 6-for-22 from the field, while Devin Booker wasn't much better, shooting 8-for-22. The duo was a combined 0-for-8 from 3. 

For the Clippers, Paul George only connected on five of his 20 shot attempts, and Reggie Jackson shot 8-for-24. Between them, they were 3-for-18 from distance. 

Probably the most telling stat of the evening was this: The 164 points scored on Saturday were the fewest total points scored in a postseason game this season. 

In addition, the 84 points scored by the Suns were the fewest scored in a win this season. 

Lastly, the Clippers scored a combined 30 points in the second and fourth quarters and Phoenix scored 34 over the final two quarters. 

Most importantly for the Valley, however, is that they marked a tally in the win column. 

And that's the only point that matters. 

