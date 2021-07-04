National Basketball Association
The world could provide a test for the U.S. men's basketball team at the Olympics The world could provide a test for the U.S. men's basketball team at the Olympics
National Basketball Association

The world could provide a test for the U.S. men's basketball team at the Olympics

2 hours ago

The men's basketball tournament has been little more than a foregone conclusion in the past three Olympics.

Despite loaded teams from Spain that featured Marc and Pau Gasol along with various other NBA players, plus multiple other countries rich with NBA talent, the United States has reigned supreme in the event, winning gold in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The expectation for the Tokyo Olympics is much the same for a United States roster that features six players who were All-Stars in 2021, led by Brooklyn Nets forward and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant.

But even with a loaded roster — notably, the only one that features 12 NBA players — gold isn't a given for the United States.

The rest of the men's Olympic basketball field features a surplus of talent. One of those teams is Slovenia, which boasts a player who could rival the very best the United States has to offer: Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić.

Dončić is one of the NBA's premier talents, and he helped his native country qualify for its first Olympic Games on the back of his monster triple-double in a qualifier on Sunday.

Likely the biggest star in the field who isn't on the U.S. national team, Dončić will be one of the key players worth watching to see how far he can carry his country in its inaugural Olympics.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Australian national team features six NBA players, the most of any country in the Olympics after the United States.

Australia can claim Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles, San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova, Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle, Houston Rockets guard Dante Exum and Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes.

France has five NBA players on the roster, including LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier, Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Then, of course, there is Spain.

The Spaniards don't have the Gasol brothers this time around, but they still get the services of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio, as well as a wealth of talented players who have FIBA experience.

The United States has proven to be the top dog over the past seven Olympic Games, winning gold in six of them.

But there could be legitimate competition this summer in Tokyo, which means there will be intrigue. And that makes the viewers the real winners.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Sports World Celebrates July 4th
News

Sports World Celebrates July 4th

Sports World Celebrates July 4th
Fire up the grill, and settle in for some fireworks. Here's how leagues, teams and athletes celebrated Independence Day!
7 hours ago
A Flying Start
National Basketball Association

A Flying Start

A Flying Start
The Atlanta Hawks are out of the playoffs, but this is just the beginning for Nate McMillan's squad, Yaron Weitzman writes.
17 hours ago
Bucking The Trends
National Basketball Association

Bucking The Trends

Bucking The Trends
The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. Here's how the NBA world reacted.
20 hours ago
Top Moments: Bucks Blast Hawks
National Basketball Association

Top Moments: Bucks Blast Hawks

Top Moments: Bucks Blast Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals. Here are Saturday's top moments.
21 hours ago
Coach James
National Basketball Association

Coach James

Coach James
LeBron James put on his coaching hat at his son's most recent basketball game, and the sports world loved it.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes