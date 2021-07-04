National Basketball Association The world could provide a test for the U.S. men's basketball team at the Olympics 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The men's basketball tournament has been little more than a foregone conclusion in the past three Olympics.

Despite loaded teams from Spain that featured Marc and Pau Gasol along with various other NBA players, plus multiple other countries rich with NBA talent, the United States has reigned supreme in the event, winning gold in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The expectation for the Tokyo Olympics is much the same for a United States roster that features six players who were All-Stars in 2021, led by Brooklyn Nets forward and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant.

But even with a loaded roster — notably, the only one that features 12 NBA players — gold isn't a given for the United States.

The rest of the men's Olympic basketball field features a surplus of talent. One of those teams is Slovenia, which boasts a player who could rival the very best the United States has to offer: Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić.

Dončić is one of the NBA's premier talents, and he helped his native country qualify for its first Olympic Games on the back of his monster triple-double in a qualifier on Sunday.

Likely the biggest star in the field who isn't on the U.S. national team, Dončić will be one of the key players worth watching to see how far he can carry his country in its inaugural Olympics.

The Australian national team features six NBA players, the most of any country in the Olympics after the United States.

Australia can claim Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles, San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova, Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle, Houston Rockets guard Dante Exum and Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes.

France has five NBA players on the roster, including LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier, Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Then, of course, there is Spain.

The Spaniards don't have the Gasol brothers this time around, but they still get the services of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio, as well as a wealth of talented players who have FIBA experience.

The United States has proven to be the top dog over the past seven Olympic Games, winning gold in six of them.

But there could be legitimate competition this summer in Tokyo, which means there will be intrigue. And that makes the viewers the real winners.

