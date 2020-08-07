National Basketball Association NBA 6-Pack: KD Scores With Nets Win 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Scoring was on full display on Day 9 of the NBA restart, with every team totaling at least 100 points except one. Sorry, Oklahoma City.

And to cap it all off, the Boston Celtics took down the Toronto Raptors by a whopping 22 points in a battle of Eastern Conference contenders.

Here are the Top 6 things you need to know about Friday night's 6-game slate in the bubble.

1. No one is happier about the Nets than Kevin Durant

With a 119-106 win over Sacramento, Brooklyn clinched a playoff berth. And that meant a $1 million bonus for KD, per his contract, even though he's injured.

Congrats on the windfall, KD.

2. There will be no play-in round in the East

The Nets weren't the only squad to lock themselves into the postseason, as Washington's loss against the Pelicans eliminated the Wizards and guaranteed the Orlando Magic a playoff spot.

And speaking of the Pelicans ...

3. Someone brought a goat — and we don't mean Michael Jordan

New Orleans was without Zion Williamson Friday, as the rookie big man rested once more.

The Pelicans still got the win, but there was a far more important occurrence: an actual, live goat popped up among the virtual fans.

Alvin Gentry & Co., you might have a new good luck charm.

4. The Grizzlies finally broke through

Memphis was winless so far in the bubble and desperately clinging to the eighth seed in the West heading into Friday, before Ja Morant finally led his team to a resounding 121-92 victory over the Thunder — on his daughter's first birthday.

5. Sixers win without Ben Simmons

Philly could be without Simmons for the remainder of the season after he suffered a partial dislocation of his left kneecap, an injury that officially has the forward out indefinitely.

His absence wasn't an issue against the Magic, however, as Joel Embiid took over in the second half, scoring 16 points down the stretch.

6. Draymond Green has thoughts on the Suns

Thanks to Boston's walloping of Toronto, there's only one undefeated team left in the bubble — the Phoenix Suns. Yes, you read that right.

Yet earlier in the day, Warriors forward Draymond Green insisted on "Inside The NBA" that Suns star Devin Booker needs to leave Phoenix for greener pastures.

The best part, though, would be Green's reaction to Ernie Johnson's half-joking question about whether the NBA champion was tampering with his comments.

