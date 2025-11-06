National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Ready for Contact Basketball Activity
Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Ready for Contact Basketball Activity

Published Nov. 6, 2025 12:38 p.m. ET

LeBron James is ready for contact basketball activity, and he will be re-evaluated by the Los Angeles Lakers' team physician in one-to-two weeks as he prepares to begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season.

James has yet to play this season or practice with the Lakers after being shut down early in training camp due to sciatica, a lower-body nerve problem. The next step in his recovery is five-on-five basketball work in practice, but it's unclear when that could begin because the Lakers are headed out on a five-game road trip beginning Saturday in Atlanta, and James isn't expected to travel with the team.

The 40-year-old James has been working out individually in recent weeks. The Lakers announced James' progression to contact basketball on Thursday, exactly four weeks after the team initially said the top scorer in NBA history would be re-evaluated in three-to-four weeks.

"We don’t have a target date," Lakers coach JJ Redick said last week of James' progress. "It’s just somewhere in that general timeline. We hope that he’s kind of checked all the boxes and is going to be back sometime in that second or third week in November."

If James wants on-court work while the Lakers are on the road, he could conceivably join the Lakers' G League affiliate at the team's training complex in El Segundo. The Lakers' next home game is Nov. 18.

The Lakers have played remarkably well in James' absence, stoking fans' excitement about being a possible contender six seasons after James and Anthony Davis won the franchise's 17th championship in the Florida bubble.

Luka Doncic scored 35 points while the Lakers held off the San Antonio Spurs 118-116 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive win, including three in four nights.

Los Angeles is 7-2 even with James sidelined all season and with Doncic and Austin Reaves missing significant time because of injuries and rest.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
