Jayson Tatum's interviews canceled after Game 2 loss due to false fire alarm Published May. 7, 2025 11:59 p.m. ET

A fire alarm was triggered at TD Garden in the aftermath of the New York Knicks' 91-90 playoff victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, causing a brief evacuation.

TD Garden officials released a statement late Wednesday saying that an alarm was tripped and that no one was injured. The cause of the alarm is under investigation, the statement said.

Alarms began blaring while New York's Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were still at the podium concluding a postgame interview. Boston's Jaylen Brown had just completed his interview session in a separate room when officials directed members of the media toward the exits.

Due to the evacuation, Jayson Tatum's planned interview session was canceled.

New York leads the series 2-0 after two straight comeback wins. Brunson hit the go-ahead free throws with 12.7 seconds left in Game 2. Tatum had the ball with a chance to win, but he couldn't get the shot off cleanly as Mikal Bridges came over to swipe the ball away.

Games 3 and 4 will be at Madison Square Garden. Game 5, if necessary, will be back in Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

