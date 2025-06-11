National Basketball Association Jaylen Brown has knee surgery, Celtics say he will be ready for training camp Published Jun. 11, 2025 1:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday, and the team said he is expected to be available when training camp starts "without limitation."

The Celtics said Brown had a minimally invasive procedure to clean out his knee.

A four-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2024 NBA Finals, Brown averaged 22 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds this past season, his ninth in the NBA. Brown's importance for next season has been magnified with co-star Jayson Tatum expected to miss most of the season while recovering from the ruptured Achilles tendon that knocked him out of the playoffs and doomed the Celtics' hopes to repeat as NBA champions.

Brown is scheduled to make $53 million next season, the second of a five-year, $304 million deal that at the time was the richest in NBA history.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

