What would NASCAR playoff drivers name their podcast?

Published Oct. 24, 2024 2:39 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

NASCAR Cup Series drivers have dabbled in the podcast space.

Denny Hamlin has his "Actions Detrimental" podcast. Corey LaJoie has his "Stacking Pennies" podcast. Ryan Blaney used to do a podcast called "Glass Case of Emotion."

We asked the Cup playoff drivers (except for Hamlin and Blaney since they have/had podcasts), If you had a podcast, what would you name it?

Some had ideas:

Christopher Bell: "The Bell’s Tolls."

Alex Bowman: Somebody had a podcast a couple of years ago that I loved the name of, I think it was called "The Unprofessionals" — that’s very fitting.

Chase Briscoe: "Risky Brisckie’s Business."

Harrison Burton: I’d call it "Burning Rubber With Burton" or something like that. I don’t know.

Brad Keselowski: If I had a podcast, it would be called "Let’s Talk About Six." 

Tyler Reddick: I don’t know. "Don’t Know What To Expect Next." I’m not really sure.

Daniel Suarez: "Daniel’s Amigos."

Martin Truex Jr.: It’d be something around "Hunting and Fishing With Me." I don’t know.

Others did not have an answer beyond they don't expect to have a podcast or couldn't think of one on the spot:

William Byron: I don’t think I would have a racing-related podcast. I don’t know. I would maybe defer.

Austin Cindric: I probably will never have a podcast, so I’ve got nothing for you.

Chase Elliott: I don’t have a podcast, so I don’t have to worry about it.

Ty Gibbs: I don’t know if I would. What’s Denny’s called again? (Actions Detrimental). Yeah, I don’t even know. I don’t know that I’m good with that podcast stuff.

Kyle Larson: I don’t know. I came up with the name "Actions Detrimental" [for Hamlin], but I don’t think I would have my own NASCAR-style podcast.

Joey Logano: I’ve never thought about it. I don’t know. I want to come up with something witty real quick here but I don’t have nothing that comes to the top of my head. I don’t have anything at the top of my mind.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

