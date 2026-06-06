Richard Childress: ‘I Hadn’t Slept Very Good’ Since Kyle Busch’s Death

Richard Childress had imagined Saturday being a happy day, one where he would announce that Kyle Busch would remain with his organization in 2027 and highlight how recent improvements made them optimistic for their future.

Instead, Childress, much like many in the NASCAR industry, was still reeling from Busch dying suddenly on May 21 from complications of pneumonia.

Childress, who won six Cup titles with Dale Earnhardt and guided his organization through Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500, talked for about 14 minutes during a news conference Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

"You lose two of the greatest drivers that have ever driven a car in NASCAR, and have to go through it again. I just feel so, so bad for the family and the employees and everybody," Childress said. "I hadn't slept very good lately. I'll leave it at that."

Busch was set to be a free agent after this season but Childress said they had planned to announce at Michigan that Busch would continue driving the RCR No. 8 car. He had not won since 2023 but the team appeared to be making progress in the month prior to his death.

Race fans have been honoring Kyle Busch's legacy since his passing in May. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I talked to Kyle [the] Tuesday night before [he died] and we had a great conversation talking about how he said, ‘You give me cars like you gave me the last three weeks, ... I will make the Chase this year,’" Childress said.

"Both of us had a lot of confidence in us. ... We built a friendship out of this."

In his first public comments since Busch’s death, Childress said the plan is for Austin Hill to remain in the renumbered No. 33 car the rest of the year. He also advocated for Busch, who ranks ninth all-time with 63 Cup wins and has won more races than any driver in the three national series with 234, to be put into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as soon as possible.

"Kyle will go down in history as one of the greatest race drivers that's ever been," Childress said. "Definitely, he'll be in the Hall of Fame. I'd love to see him put in it right away."

Busch died a day after being taken to the hospital following a simulator session. He was conscious but feeling as if he was going to pass out and coughing up blood.

The 41-year-old Busch had battled pneumonia for days to weeks, according to his death certificate, developed sepsis and then had blood clots and went into hemorrhagic shock in the hours before his death.

(L-R) NASCAR Hall of Famer and RCR team owner, Richard Childress, Samantha Busch (wife) Brexton Busch (son) and NASCAR Chief Executive Officer Steve O’Donnell stand on the grid during the remembrance ceremony for Kyle Busch before the Coke 600. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Busch’s widow, Samantha, made her first public comments Friday on social media with a post Friday.

"As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you," she wrote. "The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you."

Samantha appreciated the notes and the posts that showed the impact Kyle had on fans and the sport.

"The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain," she wrote. "Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people.

"There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone."

She ended her post with additional thanks:

"From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us. Thank you for loving our family so well. Thank you for loving Kyle. Thank you for honoring him.

"We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful."