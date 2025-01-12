NTT IndyCar Series FOX drops 2025 IndyCar preview starring Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden Updated Jan. 12, 2025 1:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX dropped a trailer for the 2025 IndyCar season — which kicks off in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 2 — featuring two-time series champion Josef Newgarden on Sunday.

Beginning this season, FOX is the exclusive home of the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500. All 17 races will be aired on FOX networks with the season concluding on Aug. 31 at Nashville Superspeedway.

As for the featured driver in the video — which also had a Tom Brady cameo — Newgarden, who won the 2017 and 2019 series championships, has won each of the past two editions of the Indianapolis 500. Last season, he had two wins, seven top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newgarden, who has driven for Team Penske since 2017, has 31 career wins. The 34-year-old previously drove for Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing, CFH Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing.

On the racing front, FOX networks will also air the first 12 races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, as well as the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NTT IndyCar Series NASCAR Cup Series Team Penske

share