NASCAR suspends Cup Series driver Cody Ware after arrest on assault charges
NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in Statesville, North Carolina, indicated Ware’s bond was set at $3,000 after his arrest, according to NASCAR.com.
Ware didn’t participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver’s father. That came after Rick Ware Racing released a statement Saturday saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away to focus on a personal matter.
Ware was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford.
Ware currently is 31st in the Cup standings. He has raced in NASCAR's top series since 2017 and his best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:
- NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for first 2023 win
- Mark Martin's Hall of Fame career defined by respectful racing
- NASCAR tweaks appeals process amid continuing debate over rules violations
- Drivers discuss teammate dynamics in light of Daniel Suarez-Ross Chastain squabble
- NASCAR track renovations at North Wilkesboro and Nashville in the spotlight
- NASCAR takeaways: Kyle Larson's first win of season caps positive week for Hendrick
- NASCAR appeals board rescinds points penalty to Hendrick drivers
- Ranking all-time best drivers from Virginia ahead of Richmond race
- How Ross Chastain, Trackhouse became a championship contender
- NASCAR Cup Series: Full 2023 schedule, dates, race results
- Food City Dirt Race highlights: Christopher Bell wins big at BristolNASCAR broadcaster's insight on FOX Bet Super 6 Stage 2 Contest at BristolEverything you need to know about the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway
- NASCAR Cup Series: Full 2023 schedule, dates, race resultsNASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for first 2023 winHendrick teammates Alex Bowman, William Byron penalized for Richmond violations
- Chase Elliott to miss about 6 weeks with broken legNASCAR All-Star Race format unveiled for North WilkesboroCody Ware won't drive at Bristol due to personal matter
- Food City Dirt Race highlights: Christopher Bell wins big at BristolNASCAR broadcaster's insight on FOX Bet Super 6 Stage 2 Contest at BristolEverything you need to know about the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway
- NASCAR Cup Series: Full 2023 schedule, dates, race resultsNASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for first 2023 winHendrick teammates Alex Bowman, William Byron penalized for Richmond violations
- Chase Elliott to miss about 6 weeks with broken legNASCAR All-Star Race format unveiled for North WilkesboroCody Ware won't drive at Bristol due to personal matter