NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR suspends Cup Series driver Cody Ware after arrest on assault charges Published Apr. 10, 2023 3:57 p.m. ET

NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in Statesville, North Carolina, indicated Ware’s bond was set at $3,000 after his arrest, according to NASCAR.com.

Ware didn’t participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver’s father. That came after Rick Ware Racing released a statement Saturday saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away to focus on a personal matter.

Ware was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford.

Ware currently is 31st in the Cup standings. He has raced in NASCAR's top series since 2017 and his best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

