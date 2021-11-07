Cup Series Kyle Larson wins Cup Series championship: Social media reacts 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 10th victory was the sweetest.

Capping off a dominant Cup season, Kyle Larson won his 10th race of 2021 and the final race of the season, taking the championship on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was closely followed by Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, the four finalists for the Cup championship.

But in the end, the driver who won the most this season was victorious again when it mattered most.

Here's some of the best reaction from around the internet:

