Joey Logano fined $50K by NASCAR for postrace actions at Richmond
On the same day that NASCAR revoked Austin Dillon's automatic berth into the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoff field, it also handed down a fine to Joey Logano for his postrace antics at Richmond on Sunday night.
Logano was issued a $50,000 fine for smoking his tires as he drove by Dillon's crew and family on pit road following the race. He said he will not appeal the fine.
Dillon won the race following a last-lap incident where he turned Logano and then hooked Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag and what he thought was an automatic playoff berth that goes with a regular-season win.
Logano displayed his displeasure with Dillon both in his car on pit road and later during his postrace interview.
"He can come from five car lengths back and completely wreck someone and then wreck another one to the line — and we're going to call that racing?" Logano said.
Logano is currently locked into a playoff spot thanks to his win at Nashville in June.
A frustrated Joey Logano discussed Austin Dillon’s move in overtime and also spoke about Dillon as a driver
- NASCAR revokes Austin Dillon's automatic playoff berth over Richmond finish
- How far is too far to win a Cup race? Decisions loom for NASCAR, drivers
- Austin Dillon on a Joey Logano response to Richmond finish: 'If he retaliates, he retaliates'
- Controversial last-lap moves in NASCAR history: Where does Austin Dillon rank?
- NASCAR takeaways: Austin Dillon's controversial Richmond win causes uproar
Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.
