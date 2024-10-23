NASCAR Cup Series He is worthy: Joey Logano deserves Championship 4 spot Published Oct. 23, 2024 11:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joey Logano already has made a little bit of history as the underdog story in the current NASCAR playoff system.

Having finished 15th in the regular-season point standings, he is the driver lowest in regular-season points to make the Championship 4 since the start of the stage-point era in 2017.

That he hasn’t had the greatest of years has led to some criticism on whether he truly is a Championship 4 driver.

And just imagine the reaction if Logano wins the Cup title after being 15th in regular-season points and then initially not even making the semifinal round until Alex Bowman’s disqualification from Charlotte resurrected Logano’s championship hopes.

The stats don’t lie:

--Logano has six top-5s this year; no other driver in this round has fewer than nine, and Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have 13 this year.

--Logano has 11 top-10s; no other driver in this round has fewer than 15, and Bell leads all with 21.

--Logano ranks eighth in miles led and ninth in laps led this year. Logano has led 3.54 percent of the laps, while three drivers have led more than 10 percent — Larson (18.64 percent), Bell (11.53 percent) and Denny Hamlin (10.64 percent).

But Logano does have three wins. Only one driver has more this year — Larson with six. Now one can look at Logano’s victories — a five-overtime fuel-mileage strategy win at Nashville, a drafting-track win at Atlanta and then the fuel-mileage strategy win at Las Vegas that has vaulted him into the championship fight in a couple weeks at Phoenix — and say they didn't come from dominating performances.

Wins are wins. That is what drivers and teams try to do every week. Logano has three of them, and just for that reason alone, that should be enough to say he has had a season that doesn’t devalue championship status.

Logano noted last week how in the Next Gen era, dominant seasons are unlikely. He said he and his son were going through a pre-Next Gen season yearbook, and it dawned on Logano how different the series has been since 2022.

"He started reading the finishing order and the top 10 was almost the same every weekend [pre-Next Gen]," Logano said. "It was the same top-10 drivers and now you look at the top 10 and it’s different every week. There are people in and out of that thing. It’s not like you’re clicking off 20-something top 10s.

"There’s 10 cars doing that throughout the year. It doesn’t happen anymore. The game has changed. This car has completely changed everything that we used to know about NASCAR and I just go with it because it’s just the craziest things we do now. You look at the way we race on the track, the tracks that we go to — you name it and it can happen."

Logano making the Championship 4 has happened. And as much as some might want to say this Logano has not performed to a championship level, his season has, in many ways, been impressive.

There was a reason that Logano entered the year with some doubting whether he would make the playoffs (this writer being one of them). The new Ford body was unproven and there was speculation maybe not as much of an improvement.

There was a reason that Logano entered the playoffs with some dismissing him with a first-round exit (this writer being one of them). Logano was fourth among the Ford drivers in the regular season. He had not run up front enough to show they would have enough opportunities to score points needed.

But now his two playoff victories have him at three wins, more than any other Ford driver this year. The only other Ford driver with more than one win is his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who has two.

Winning a championship in the current system is about a driver and team executing and performing to the best of their ability. Logano and his team have done that and possibly have been the best of that throughout the playoffs.

While other teams have suffered misfortunes on pit road or gotten collected in accidents, Logano has avoided those misfortunes except at Talladega, where most of the field was involved in an accident.

If he performs well at Phoenix to win the title, it would show another Herculean performance. He started 23rd at Phoenix in the spring and struggled before getting into an accident. The signs are there that a big gain is possible — at New Hampshire, a somewhat similar 1-mile track, in the summer, Logano qualified sixth and was top-three in each of the stages before an accident on a restart ruined his day.

Logano won’t enter the championship race as the favorite and more-than-likely IS viewed as the least-likely champion.

But if he does prevail, assuming he does it by winning or running near the front at Phoenix, he’ll be a champion deserving of praise and respect for a major accomplishment.

He wouldn’t have had the best season, but he has had a season where he made the most of the opportunities and improved to a point in the playoffs where he could be a factor. He's shown grit and determination and performed when it mattered the most — the necessary ingredients for a champion.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports.

