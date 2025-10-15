NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Talladega: YellaWood 500 schedule, start time, TV channel
Updated Oct. 17, 2025 12:00 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Talladega Superspeedway for the 2025 YellaWood 500, a pivotal race in the NASCAR Playoff Series Round of 8. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s race in Talladega, including start time, how to watch, and what’s on the line as the postseason intensity ramps up.
When is the YellaWood 500?
The YellaWood 500 is scheduled for Sunday, October 19th at 2 p.m. ET.
Where is the race?
The YellaWood 500 will take place at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL.
How long is the race?
The YellaWood 500 will consist of 188 laps across 500 miles.
Where can I watch the YellaWood 500? What channel will it be on?
The race will be broadcast live on NBC.
Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie & Mama Smith preview NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8
Where can I stream the race?
The race will be available for streaming on Peacock.
What is the Talladega Superspeedway Schedule?
Friday, October 17th
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 12:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225 - 4 p.m. ET (FOX)
ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, October 18th
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 11:30 a.m. ET (CW App)
- NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 1:30 p.m. ET (TruTV)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 - 4 p.m. ET (CW)
Sunday, October 19th
Who is driving in the race?
There are 40 drivers entered into the Yellawood 500. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 10/11.
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Xfinity Champion Crew Chief to Guide Kyle Busch in 2026
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: Settlement Talks, Key Hearing on Tap
'He's whipped my butt': Inside Kevin and Keelan Harvick's Racing Battles
-
2025 NASCAR Odds: Byron, Blaney, Logano, Cindric Tied at Top for Talladega
Is Daniel Suarez the Answer to Replace Justin Haley at Spire?
Frankie Muniz Returns to Racing After Broken Wrist Sidelined Actor
-
NASCAR Playoff Rankings: Can Penske Drivers Rally from Deep Hole?
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Xfinity Champion Crew Chief to Guide Kyle Busch in 2026
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: Settlement Talks, Key Hearing on Tap
'He's whipped my butt': Inside Kevin and Keelan Harvick's Racing Battles
-
2025 NASCAR Odds: Byron, Blaney, Logano, Cindric Tied at Top for Talladega
Is Daniel Suarez the Answer to Replace Justin Haley at Spire?
Frankie Muniz Returns to Racing After Broken Wrist Sidelined Actor
-
NASCAR Playoff Rankings: Can Penske Drivers Rally from Deep Hole?
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
Item 1 of 3