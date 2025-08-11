NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Richmond: Cook Out 400 schedule, start time, TV channel Published Aug. 15, 2025 11:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Richmond Raceway for the 2025 Cook Out 400 on August 16, 2025. This 0.75-mile D-shaped short track is known for its tight racing, tire wear, and strategic pit stops that can make or break a driver’s day. Here’s everything you need to know about the race, how to watch, and more.

When is the Cook Out 400?

The Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Saturday, August 16th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Cook Out 400 will take place at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County, Virginia.

How long is the race?

The Cook Out 400 will consist of 400 laps across 300 miles.

Where can I watch the Cook Out 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA Network.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on HBO Max and NBCSports.com.

What is the Richmond Raceway Schedule?

Thursday, August 14th

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice 1 - 3:15 p.m. ET

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Final Practice - 3:55 p.m. ET

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying - 6 p.m. ET

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers - 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, August 15th

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 2:05 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (TruTV)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5:40 p.m. ET (TruTV)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250- 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, August 16th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 39 drivers entered into the Cook Out 400. Qualifying starts on Friday, 8/15

