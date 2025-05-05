NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Kansas: Schedule, start time, TV channel for AdventHealth 400

Published May. 9, 2025 9:41 a.m. ET

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 is back at Kansas Speedway for another year of racing. A 400-mile race that requires 267 laps to complete, it will mark the twelfth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the AdventHealth 400?

The AdventHealth 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 11th at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The AdventHealth 400 will take place at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

How long is the race?

The AdventHealth 400 is a total of 267 laps and 400.05 miles.

Where can I watch the AdventHealth 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App

NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The AdventHealth 400 can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the Kansas Speedway Schedule?

Friday, May 9th

  • ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10th

  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 2:05 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5:40 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 - 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, May 11th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 38 drivers entered into the AdventHealth 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 5/10.

