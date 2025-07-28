NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Iowa: Iowa Corn 350 schedule, start time, TV channel Published Aug. 1, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol on August 3rd, 2025. This 0.875‑mile D‑shaped oval in Newton, Iowa, features steep 12‑ to 14‑degree banking through its four turns and a narrow, bumper‑to‑bumper racing groove that rewards bold throttle application and precision. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Iowa Corn 350?

The Iowa Corn 350 is scheduled for Sunday, August 3rd at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Iowa Corn 350 will take place at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA.

How long is the race?

The Iowa Corn 350 will consist of 350 laps across 306.25 miles.

Where can I watch the Iowa Corn 350? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA.

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Iowa Corn 350 can be streamed on USA.

What is the Iowa Speedway Schedule?

Friday, August 1st

ARCA Menards Series Practice - 3:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying - 4:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Atlas Roofing 150 - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 2nd

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 11 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 12:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 1:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 2:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 - 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 3rd

Who is driving in the race?

There are 37 drivers entered into the Iowa Corn 350. Qualifying starts on Friday, 8/1.

