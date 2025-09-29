How to watch 2025 NASCAR Charlotte: Bank of America ROVAL 400 schedule, start time, TV channel

NASCAR Cup Series
Published Oct. 3, 2025 4:41 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400, one of the most unpredictable Playoff races on the calendar. This unique 2.28-mile road course oval hybrid combines the high banks of Charlotte with tight infield turns, demanding precision, patience, and adaptability from every driver. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s race in Concord, North Carolina, including how to watch, when to tune in, and what’s at stake as the postseason pressure rises.

When is the Bank of America ROVAL 400?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 5th at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, NC.

How long is the race?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will consist of 109 laps across 248.52 miles.

Where can I watch the Bank of America ROVAL 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA Network.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on USA Network and HBO MAX.

What is the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Schedule?

Friday, October 3rd

  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 11:05 a.m. ET (FS2)
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 12:10 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race - 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Saturday, October 4th

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 11:30 a.m. ET (CW)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 12:40 p.m. ET (CW)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 2 p.m. ET (truTV)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET (truTV)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 - 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, October 5th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 37 drivers entered into the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 10/4.

