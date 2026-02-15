NASCAR RaceDay Reflects on Greg Biffle's Legacy: 'He Lived the American Dream'

Greg Biffle was a force in NASCAR. A racer's racer who was respected by fellow drivers on the track and by the NASCAR community off of it. And many are carrying his memory throughout the Daytona International Speedway garage and at the 2026 Daytona 500.

Biffle died in a North Carolina plane crash in December, along with six others, including his wife Cristina and two children, Emma and Ryder.

Daytona 500 drivers had Biffle, who was 55 years old, on their minds when they spoke with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass in the week leading up to The Great American Race. And during FOX's pre-race broadcast on "NASCAR RaceDay," legendary motorsports broadcaster Mike Joy paid tribute to Biffle in a touching way while also highlighting just how highly NASCAR drivers thought of him.

"It sent a shock wave of grief throughout our sport that reverberated all across the mountains of western North Carolina, where Greg Biffle had done so much good," Joy said.

Biffle competed in 14 full-time NASCAR Cup Series seasons and racked up 19 checkered flags. He also won NASCAR Truck Series and O'Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity) Series championships.

‘He lived the American dream’ ❤️ Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray & Clint Bowyer Remember Greg Biffle

"He was a fierce driver, and winning was above everything else," former NASCAR driver and Biffle's teammate Matt Kenseth said.

"He pretty much loved anything with engines, but he loved to fly."

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing — Biffle raced for Roush Fenway Racing from 2002 to 2016 before stepping away from full-time racing — will also pay tribute to him this season and at Daytona.

For the Dayton 500, all RFK Racing car numbers are stylized in the font Biffle raced with, and throughout the NASCAR season, the team's cars will feature a decal of "The Biff" with his No. 16 on it.