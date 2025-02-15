NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz celebrates strong Daytona finish Updated Feb. 15, 2025 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Sometimes, when a driver finishes 10th in a race, they act like it is a good day, all while stewing inside knowing it could have been better.

Frankie Muniz, of all people, wasn’t acting Friday night after a 10th-place finish in his fifth career NASCAR truck series start.

The 39-year-old Muniz is best known for starring in the television show "Malcolm in the Middle" and the movie "Agent Cody Banks." He enjoyed his best finish of his racing career on the sport’s biggest stage in a race that's essentially a support event for this weekend's Daytona 500.

Racing in one of NASCAR’s top developmental series (think Double-A baseball), Muniz crossed the finish line in 11th place. After winner Parker Kligerman was disqualified for his truck not meeting minimum postrace height, Muniz was credited with a 10th-place finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I couldn't ask for anything better," Muniz told FOX Sports. "I think this truck was so fast."

Muniz drove four truck races last year, but he now has some manufacturer support as he wheels a Reaume Brothers Racing truck. He raced full time in ARCA competition (another developmental stock-car series) in 2023 before an eight-race schedule over ARCA, trucks and Xfinity in 2024.

"I know I have to prove myself here," Muniz said. "Last year, I didn't have the opportunity to do that. And not that this fully does that. This is great. This is a step. Hopefully, I earn respect.

"I'm in the Ford technical meeting with the other drivers, and … even though we're manufacturer teammates … I still don't think they know what I can do or not. I want to earn their respect. And the only way to do that is to do it on track."

The truck series includes 25 races from mid-February through early November. Muniz will have a busy April, as he is scheduled to film a "Malcolm in the Middle" reunion series. Producers have set a production schedule where Muniz will film Sunday through Wednesday and then go to the racetrack and compete Thursday through Saturday.

Having good finishes in his second career will likely make the grueling schedule easier. And a top-10 finish for a driver with limited experience is a good one.

"I'm happy," Muniz said. "This was, this was great. This was awesome."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share