'This is for all the old people': Dave Mader III, 65, finishes second in ARCA race

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Dave Mader III has been racing for 50 years, and while he always wants to win a trophy, a second-place finish Saturday on a national stage had the 65-year-old feeling pretty good.

Mader finished behind Corey Heim, who at 18 years old was born well after Mader’s only victory in the series in a 1991 race at Michigan.

Mader competed in 10 Cup events from 1988 to 1992 and still races short tracks throughout the Southeast. He finished 27th in the ARCA race in February at Daytona after a mechanical issue ended his day.

"This is huge," Mader said Saturday. "I’m 65 years old. This is for all the old people. Isn’t that great? ... I want to cry. It’s so exciting.

"I’ve been doing this for 50 years. To still to be able to do it on any capacity is great."

Mader said he got into another car early in the race but had a fairly smooth day.

"I guess they’re going to go, ‘The old man ran into somebody,’" he said with a laugh. "It’s tough out there running 190 and being that close. Things happen."

Heim said he has never met Mader, but he seemed to enjoy hearing the history of Mader’s accomplishments.

"It’s pretty unreal to see people like that up front. He was a very smart, clean racer," Heim said.

Mader has no plans of slowing down.

"I’ve been doing it all my life," he said. "It’s what I’ve always done. I do it for fun. I love the trophy. It’s not about ego or anything like that.

"I just enjoy it. I’ve been pretty good at it for a long time, and as long as I feel good and be fair, I want to continue doing it."

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass.

