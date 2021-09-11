Cup Series NASCAR's Federated Auto Parts 400: How to win $1,000 for free with Super 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Denny Hamlin finally got a checkered flag on his 2021 resume last week in Darlington. And because of that, he has now become the favorite in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs.

Hamlin has his ticket punched to the Round of 12 automatically because of his win at the Cook Out 500. Now, a second ticket to the next level is on the line Saturday night with the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute To First Responders in the second stop on the road to the Cup.

For more up-to-date news on all things NASCAR, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

You can win as well with FOX’s Super 6. Just answer all six questions on Saturday night’s race correctly and you could win $1,000. It’s quick, easy and free to play by downloading the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device.

Here are the six questions for Saturday’s race:

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Aric Almirola , Tyler Reddick , Alex Bowman , Kyle Busch , William Byron , Michael McDowell

Bowman, Busch, Byron and McDowell currently sit outside the bubble with just two races before the next cut. Remember that Bowman won the earlier race at Richmond back in April. He needs it and he hasn’t raced well it feels like in ages. This could be his moment.

How many Chevys will finish in the top five at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4+

Only Byron finished in the top five in a Chevy at the end of Stage 1 during the first race at Richmond in April. Bowman finished in top five in Stage 2 and won the race overall.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson , Martin Truex Jr. , Kurt Busch , Ryan Blaney , Joey Logano

This is a hunch play on Busch, who hasn’t really raced well for a few weeks and hasn’t seemed able to get the car to perform at the highest levels. At Richmond, Busch does have 40 starts and two wins.

Which of Joe Gibbs' drivers will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell , Kyle Busch, More than 1, None

After watching Hamlin race last week and his consistency all year long, you have to believe he will be there. Truex could also get in there as well. More than one sounds like a great play.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsports drivers will finish with the least amount of points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott , Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Tie

Byron is the one in the most danger as a group to push forward to the round of 12. He has not raced well at Richmond, either, with just one top 10 in seven races at Virginia. It could be a damaging blow to his advancement hopes.

Which of these drivers finish in the best position at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, William Byron, Brad Keselowski , Kevin Harvick , Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick

Twenty0six out of 40 times in his career, Harvick has finished in the top 10 at Richmond. He also has 15 top five finishes and three wins at the track. In other words, he is a pretty good play in a spot right here.

Play our NASCAR Super 6 contest for free, and you could win $1,000! Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks now for your chance to win!

