Connor Zilisch Will Attempt To Race At Daytona After Breaking Collarbone

Updated Aug. 21, 2025 11:43 a.m. ET
JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch will attempt to race Friday, less than two weeks after breaking his collarbone in a fall in victory lane at Watkins Glen.

The Xfinity Series points leader said Thursday that he will try to run all the laps of the 100-lap race at Daytona International Speedway, a race 10 days after Zilisch had surgery for a plate to stabilize and heal his collarbone.

Zilisch, a 19-year-old who is expected to compete in the Cup Series next year for Trackhouse Racing, made national headlines when he slipped and fell off his car while celebrating a victory. He indicated he was briefly knocked unconscious in the fall.

He will have Parker Kligerman on standby at Daytona.

Just by starting the race, Zilisch would earn the points for where Kligerman finishes if Kligerman gets in the car. He would not earn any playoff points for stages won or race won with Kligerman in the car.

With three races left in the regular season, Zilisch has a seven-point lead on Justin Allgaier. The regular-season champion earns 15 playoff points while the runner-up earns 10. Playoff points help a driver advance in the playoffs if they don’t win in the three-race playoff rounds.

Zilisch could get a waiver to miss Daytona entirely and remain eligible for the playoffs, despite not competing in all the races. He received one earlier this year when he missed a race for a back injury suffered at Talladega.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

