NASCAR Cup Series Connor Zilisch And Risk: Let Injury Heal And Celebrations Continue Published Aug. 13, 2025 12:20 p.m. ET

Connor Zilisch has no reason to rush back to racing. And no reason to stop celebrating wins.

Zilisch took a nasty fall Saturday afternoon after winning the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen. He put one foot up on the roof and the other on the driver’s side window sill — and forgot to tuck the window net inside the door so he had a foot on that webbing.

As the team tossed water in celebration, his foot on the window sill slipped and he fell awkwardly. He indicated he was briefly knocked out, and he had surgery Tuesday on his broken collarbone.

He had a plate and screws put in his left shoulder to stabilize the broken bone and to make it heal faster.

The Xfinity Series is off this weekend and then it heads to Daytona, the Portland road course and World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) for the final three races of the regular season.

Zilisch could conceivably return at Daytona, but why risk it? He could conceivably return at Portland, but why risk it? He could conceivably return for the playoffs, but why risk it?

If there is any reasonable risk that another crash could make the injury worse than it would if he was fully healed, there’s little reason for Zilisch to race. He knows that he will race Cup next season (that should be announced soon). He knows, at age 19, he could have 20-plus good (or great) seasons ahead of him.

An Xfinity title would be nice, but Zilisch isn’t going to be judged on how many Xfinity titles he wins. And there could be the argument that the future is uncertain — what happens if he falls again and suffers injuries that end his career. Wouldn’t he want that Xfinity title on his resume?

Sure. But the likelihood is that he has Cup stardom in his grasp. He has six Xfinity wins this year as a rookie — and a rookie who is in his first full season of racing stock cars in any national series. He possibly could become the first driver to go from NASCAR to Formula 1 if his progression continues and he wins a couple of Cup titles quickly.

So this is not the time to rush a return no matter how badly the competitor in him or the championship desires of JR Motorsports (where he races Xfinity) or Trackhouse. He should come back when doctors have confidence that another hit won't do more damage, whether that's Daytona next week or Daytona next February.

Now if he does race and wins, how will he handle celebrations?

Hopefully a little more carefully. He can still stand on a door. If he tucks the window net inside the car, it shouldn’t be much of a problem.

For sure he could fall again. But accidents happen. Winning races, as easy as he might make it look, should be celebrated. They should include emotion. Even if someone needs to bring something to put on his shoes or a mat by the car, let’s still get on top of it and yell and throw beer or soda or energy drinks.

Let the 19-year-old be a racer who can bask in the moment. He could just as easily slip and fall while walking around the car after the spraying of liquids in celebration.

Oh don’t tell me we’ve got to get rid of the liquids, too.

Sanity, please. He needs to celebrate his wins. Just not rush to get the next one.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

