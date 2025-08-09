NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity Star Connor Zilisch Taken To Hospital After Scary Fall In Victory Lane Updated Aug. 9, 2025 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Connor Zilisch was awake and alert while being taken to a local hospital Saturday after falling off his car while celebrating his Xfinity Series victory at Watkins Glen. There was no immediate word of the extent of any injuries.

His father, Jim, posted on Facebook: "Connor is conscious and back to himself and in the infield care center. Off to hospital for further evaluation but is not in any danger."

The 19-year-old Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series standings driving for JR Motorsports while on loan from Trackhouse Racing with a planned move to Cup (not yet announced) in 2026. He is scheduled to start 25th in the Cup race Sunday at Watkins Glen in a fourth Trackhouse Racing car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred after Zilisch had just won his sixth race of the season when he fell awkwardly after putting one foot on the driver window sill and another on the roof in getting out of his car to celebrate in victory lane.

Zilisch, ranked No. 1 on FOX Sports' recent list of Cup prospects, had missed a race earlier this year with a back injury following a hard crash at Talladega.

NBC Sports reported that Zilisch was put in a neck brace and sat up in the ambulance.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share