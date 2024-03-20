NASCAR Cup Series Alon Day has Israel on his mind as he pursues NASCAR opportunity in U.S. Published Mar. 20, 2024 4:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While Alon Day has obvious concerns about the war going on at his home in Israel, he continues to work to find a NASCAR ride here in the United States.

Like many drivers who are accomplished in regional circuits, the 32-year-old Day is at somewhat of a crossroads. He won NASCAR Euro Series (much like the ARCA East Series) titles in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022. He earned his 30th win in the series in 2022 as well.

But he didn’t race in the series last year, only competing in some endurance-racing events. Day spent the opening race week in Daytona at the track to talk to team owners in the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. He is back in the United States this week to speak at an antisemitism conference that is featuring Jewish athletes, politicians and advocates.

"I didn’t stop that dream," Day said about trying to find a ride. "I won four championships and then I decided I don't want to race anymore in the Euro NASCAR because I feel like I'm just spending time.

"I didn't retire."

Day doesn’t want people to think that because of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, that he’s not willing to leave his country to drive. He also knows that possibly there would even be increased interest in his story.

"The feeling that my family my parents, my wife is back in Israel [while I’m in the United States], it makes me uncomfortable," Day said while in Daytona last month. "And everything's so nice here. Everybody in Israel is terrified with the war.

"I want to spend time here. I want to be able to get some sponsors and money to race but at the same time, I want to be in Israel and support the people there."

He has made two starts in each of the three national series from 2016-2018. Three of those races were on road courses (his main forte) and three were on ovals.

"I want to tag myself as a road-course specialist," Day said. "I'm here basically also because of the situation right now in Israel and the war and everything.

"I want to raise the awareness about what's going on right now with the Jewish community."

Day’s home area has been hit by the attacks. His family has survived but his home has been damaged.

"I lost a couple of friends and neighbors on October 7th," he said. "And I have friends inside as hostages in Gaza."

Day said he isn’t sure how NASCAR fans would react to him racing, but he feels the fact that he served in the military of his home country resonates with the NASCAR fan base.

"They really appreciate the fact that I was a soldier in the IDF," Day said. "I really hope I can do it. I really want to raise the Israeli flag."

He said he has full support of his family to continue to pursue his dream.

"They really supporting me," Day said. "They really want that. Also my wife and everybody, they know what I'm good at — and that's the only thing I'm good at. That’s the only thing I know how to do well — I’ve known how to race since I’m a kid.

"I’m here for a mission and the awareness."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

