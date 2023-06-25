NASCAR Cup Series
Ally 400 live updates: Top moments from Nashville Superspeedway
Ally 400 live updates: Top moments from Nashville Superspeedway

Published Jun. 25, 2023 4:00 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series returns from the off-week with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, and we've got you covered with all the night racing action from start to finish!

Thirty-six of NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over 300 laps and 400 miles on the concrete oval-shaped speedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. It will be the 17th race of the 2023 Cup Series season, and the green flag is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Weather watch

Some storms were detected in Nashville according to Pockrass, but for now, all things are a go at the Superspeedway.

Stoked for speed

Justin Haley wasn't sure he was going to qualify for Sunday's race, but once he did, he set his sights on something else: The checkered flag.

Stay tuned for updates!

NASCAR Cup Series
