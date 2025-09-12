2025 NASCAR New Hampshire Entry List: All 36 drivers for Mobil 1 301

NASCAR Cup Series
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21st for the 2025 Mobil 1 301, a critical Playoff race at "The Magic Mile." As the pressure ramps up, drivers will face tight corners, flat turns, and fierce competition. Here's a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Loudon, New Hampshire.

2025 NASCAR New Hampshire Entry List

  1. Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
  7. Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  17. Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
  18. Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
  20. William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
  21. Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
  22. Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
  23. Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
  24. Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
  25. John H. Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club)
  26. Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club)
  27. Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr (#47, JTG Daugherty Racing)
  29. Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
  30. Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
  31. Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  32. Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
  33. Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
  34. Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
  35. Shane Van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
  36. Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)

in this topic
