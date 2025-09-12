NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR New Hampshire Entry List: All 36 drivers for Mobil 1 301 Updated Sep. 17, 2025 9:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21st for the 2025 Mobil 1 301, a critical Playoff race at "The Magic Mile." As the pressure ramps up, drivers will face tight corners, flat turns, and fierce competition. Here's a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Loudon, New Hampshire.

2025 NASCAR New Hampshire Entry List

Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing) Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske) Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing) Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports) Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports) Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing) Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports) Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing) Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports) Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing) Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing) Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske) AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing) Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing) Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing) Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing) Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing) Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske) Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing) William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports) Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports) Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing) Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports) Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team) John H. Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club) Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club) Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing) Ricky Stenhouse Jr (#47, JTG Daugherty Racing) Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports) Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing) Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing) Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing) Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports) Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports) Shane Van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing) Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)

