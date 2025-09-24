NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List: All 38 drivers for Hollywood Casino 400
Published Sep. 24, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway on September 28 for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET, a pivotal Playoff race on one of the sport’s most unpredictable 1.5-mile tracks. Here's a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s showdown in Kansas City.
2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
- Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
- Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
- Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
- Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
- Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
- Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
- Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
- Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
- Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
- Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
- Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
- Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
- William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
- Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
- Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
- Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club)
- Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club)
- Derek Kraus (#44, NY Racing Team)
- Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47, HYAK Motorsports)
- Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
- Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
- Josh Bilicki (#66, Garage 66)
- Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
- Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
- Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)
Chase Briscoe and more post-race interviews from the Cook Out Southern 500 | NASCAR on FOX
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Party of Five: Chase Briscoe in the Zone on Track and at Home
NASCAR Playoff Rankings: Ryan Blaney in Control after New Hampshire
Teammates Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs Tussle at Loudon: ‘What the F--- is He Doing?!’
-
Ryan Blaney Won't Relax After Loudon Win Vaults Him to Next Playoff Round
2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson clear favorite for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: NASCAR Considered Extreme Boycott Options
-
Who Is Bubba Wallace? A Year Into Fatherhood, A Changed Man
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Party of Five: Chase Briscoe in the Zone on Track and at Home
NASCAR Playoff Rankings: Ryan Blaney in Control after New Hampshire
Teammates Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs Tussle at Loudon: ‘What the F--- is He Doing?!’
-
Ryan Blaney Won't Relax After Loudon Win Vaults Him to Next Playoff Round
2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson clear favorite for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: NASCAR Considered Extreme Boycott Options
-
Who Is Bubba Wallace? A Year Into Fatherhood, A Changed Man
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
Item 1 of 3