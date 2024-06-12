NASCAR Cup Series Is 2024 poised to be Martin Truex Jr.'s last NASCAR Cup Series season? Published Jun. 12, 2024 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's been a rough June for Martin Truex Jr.

Last week, he came in 27th at the Toyota/SaveMart 350, which came after finishing 34th at the Enjoy Illinois 300. Sticking with the former, though, Truex wasn't able to finish the race at Sonoma Speedway, as he ran out of gas on the home stretch of the final lap.

Over the past year, there has been discussion and rumors that the 2024 season will be Truex's last in the NASCAR Cup Series. On the latest edition of "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour," host Kevin Harvick pondered whether this season is indeed Truex's final one.

"This is a sport of just being committed at the highest level every day. It's not that Martin isn't committed to doing the things that he's doing, but the uncertainty just doesn't allow you to go through the processes of building on a daily basis, because you don't know what's next year," Harvick said. "And eventually, it's bad for the team, and I think we're at a point where it's bad for the team. You're hearing a lot of rumors about Chase Briscoe going into that [No.] 19 car with everything happening at Stewart-Haas Racing.

"Maybe they're at a point where they feel like it's time for them to move on and just start rebuilding the [No.] 19 team to be what the [No.] 20 team is, to be the [No.] 11, the [No.] 54? They have secure situations that are going to be there for years to come."

Truex is fifth in total points this season (508), with four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes, but he hasn't won a race. His last win came at the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2023.

Truex has 34 career wins and was the 2017 Cup Series champion. He's in his sixth season with Joe Gibbs Racing (2019-present). Truex previously had stints at Furniture Row Racing (2014-18), Michael Waltrip Racing (2010-13) and Dale Earnhardt Incorporated/Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing (2004-09 and full time from 2006-09).

As for the Briscoe rumor, the 29-year-old is one of four NASCAR drivers who will have a new race team next season, as Stewart-Haas Racing announced last month that it's shutting down after the 2024 season.

Truex, 43, is the oldest current driver on the NASCAR circuit; Harvick wants to see Truex go out on a high note.

Disaster strikes for Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma

"I wish he would just say ‘I’m done, this is going to be my last year,' so that we can celebrate Martin. I want the fans and the sport to be able to celebrate what Martin Truex has done in this sport," Harvick said. "I feel like the situation is not positive right now for that type of scenario, and I just don't want him to walk away and say 'I'm done' at the end of year like Carl Edwards did and not be able to celebrate his greatness and his achievements in the sport.

"He's a champion. He's a winner. He's done everything that he needs to do in this sport … I hate the fact that he might just walk away and be done, and I hope that doesn't happen."

Truex aims to get back on track this Sunday at the Iowa Corn 350.

