NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Packers RB Josh Jacobs rides in fastest seat ahead of XPEL Grand Prix
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Packers RB Josh Jacobs rides in fastest seat ahead of XPEL Grand Prix

Updated Jun. 22, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET

Josh Jacobs has hit high speeds plenty of times on the gridiron, helping him earn three Pro Bowl nods in his career. But the Green Bay Packers running back traveled at a speed he's never hit on the field before on Sunday.

Jacobs rode in the fastest seat in sports ahead of Sunday's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. He joined the likes of Tom Brady, Alex Rodriguez and others to ride in the fastest seat in sports prior to an INDYCAR race this season. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Man, I'm excited," Jacobs told FOX Sports before getting into the two-seater. "Hopefully, we can top it out.

"It's been a great experience," Jacobs added. "I got to meet a lot of the guys. Scotty [McLaughlin] is a really cool guy. Just talking to him about the ins and outs. A lot goes into this. It's interesting to see firsthand."

Jacobs seemed to play it cool as he rode at high speed ahead of Sunday's race, going with the flow of the car.

As Jacobs looked comfortable in the fastest seat in sports, he's preparing to have a strong second season with the Packers. He rushed for 1,329 yards on 4.4 yards per carry and a league-leading 15 touchdowns in 2024, helping him receive a Pro Bowl nod. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: INDYCAR To Debut Lighter Car In 2028 With More Power

INDYCAR To Debut Lighter Car In 2028 With More Power

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes