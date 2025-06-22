NTT INDYCAR SERIES Packers RB Josh Jacobs rides in fastest seat ahead of XPEL Grand Prix Updated Jun. 22, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Josh Jacobs has hit high speeds plenty of times on the gridiron, helping him earn three Pro Bowl nods in his career. But the Green Bay Packers running back traveled at a speed he's never hit on the field before on Sunday.

Jacobs rode in the fastest seat in sports ahead of Sunday's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. He joined the likes of Tom Brady, Alex Rodriguez and others to ride in the fastest seat in sports prior to an INDYCAR race this season.

"Man, I'm excited," Jacobs told FOX Sports before getting into the two-seater. "Hopefully, we can top it out.

"It's been a great experience," Jacobs added. "I got to meet a lot of the guys. Scotty [McLaughlin] is a really cool guy. Just talking to him about the ins and outs. A lot goes into this. It's interesting to see firsthand."

Jacobs seemed to play it cool as he rode at high speed ahead of Sunday's race, going with the flow of the car.

As Jacobs looked comfortable in the fastest seat in sports, he's preparing to have a strong second season with the Packers. He rushed for 1,329 yards on 4.4 yards per carry and a league-leading 15 touchdowns in 2024, helping him receive a Pro Bowl nod.

