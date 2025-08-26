NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDYCAR, iRacing To Launch New Video Game In 2026 Published Aug. 26, 2025 11:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR fans should have a new video game to play next year.

INDYCAR and iRacing announced a long-term agreement to produce INDYCAR games for consoles and PCs. The first game for PlayStation, Xbox and Stream should be available during the second half of 2026.

"INDYCAR fans have long been clamoring for a standalone title for consoles, and we’re excited to give them what they’re looking for in 2026," said Tony Gardner, iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations president, in a news release.

"iRacing Studios’ standalone INDYCAR title will offer all the excitement of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and an immersive experience that fans of all ages can enjoy. We are already very excited about how the game is coming together."

Among the drivers who will be deeply involved in the creation of the product will be Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin.

"I’m thrilled to be a part of the development process for iRacing Studios’ new INDYCAR title," McLaughlin said. "It’s an honor to work with a team that has developed such amazing products to help deliver INDYCAR’s first dedicated title in quite some time."

A dedicated title is seen as key to expanding the reach and interest in the sport.

"The most competitive and challenging racing on the planet deserves a dedicated and widely available gaming experience," INDYCAR President Doug Boles said. "iRacing Studios is the ideal partner for us, trusted and known to our core fans and ready to share our sport with a wider and highly engaged audience."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

