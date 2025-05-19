NTT INDYCAR SERIES Indiana native Bob Pockrass explains why the Indy 500 permeates Hoosier culture Published May. 21, 2025 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDIANAPOLIS — Back Home Again In Indiana. It’s awesome.

Having moved to Indianapolis at age 10, I first went to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that same year. It seemed like the right thing to do in the first few months of living there, to take a family visit to the facility that is synonymous with Indianapolis.

But I didn’t fully understand why until the Month of May, when enthusiasm for the Indy 500 permeated through the city.

I tried to explain what I learned as a Yankee now in the Hoosier court in this video essay:

Why the INDY 500 is more than just a race | You Kids Don't Know with Bob Pockrass

share