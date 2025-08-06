MotoGP How to watch MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Aug. 22, 2025 8:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MotoGP World Championship ventures into Eastern Europe for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix at the legendary Hungaroring in Mogyoród, just outside Budapest. Renowned for its tight, technical layout and off-camber corners, this demanding venue rewards precision and racecraft.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, including schedule, start times, how to watch on TV, and streaming options.

When is the MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix? What time do the races start?

The Sprint Race is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET, while the full Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Where is the MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix held?

The event takes place at the Balaton Park Circuit in Balatonfokajar, Hungary. The Grand Prix will feature 27 laps.

How can I watch MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FS2.

David Ortiz, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Kevin Burkhardt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

How can I stream MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

2025 MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

Friday, August 22nd

MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 - 4:45 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET

MotoGP Practice - 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, August 23rd

MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2 - 4:10 a.m. - 4:40 a.m. ET

MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1 - 4:50 a.m. - 5:05 a.m. ET

MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2 - 5:15 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET

MotoGP Hungary Grand Prix Sprint Race - 9 a.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, August 24th

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the MotoGP Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more