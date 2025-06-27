How to watch the 2025 MotoGP season: TV channels, streaming, dates

MotoGP
Updated Aug. 29, 2025 11:06 a.m. ET

Get ready to experience another season of high-speed thrills with MotoGP! Keep reading for more information on how to watch the 2025 season of MotoGP.

When is the next race?

The next MotoGP race will be Catalan Grand Prix on September 7th, 2025.

How can I watch the MotoGP 2025 season?

In 2025, every MotoGP race will be broadcast live on FS1 or FS2.

How can I stream MotoGP or watch without cable?

MotoGP races on FS1 will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

What is the 2025 MotoGP schedule?

The full dates and times for the 2025 MotoGP season are available on our 2025 MotoGP schedule page

When did the 2025 MotoGP season start?

The 2025 season of MotoGP began with the Grand Prix of Thailand at 12 p.m. ET on March 2nd, 2025. 

