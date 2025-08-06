MotoGP How to watch MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Aug. 15, 2025 10:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MotoGP World Championship roars into Austria for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria. A favorite among riders and spectators alike, this compact yet thrilling circuit combines long, fast straights with sweeping corners and dramatic elevation changes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, including schedule, start times, how to watch on TV, and streaming options.

When is the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix? What time do the races start?

The Sprint Race is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET, while the full Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Where is the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix held?

The event takes place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The Grand Prix will feature 28 laps.

How can I watch MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FS1.

David Ortiz, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Kevin Burkhardt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

How can I stream MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

Friday, August 15th

MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 - 4:45 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET

MotoGP Practice - 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, August 16th

Sunday, August 17th

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the MotoGP Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more